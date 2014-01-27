DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai's top lender Emirates NBD sees loan growth this year in the range of 7-8 percent and the bank has no plans to raise additional capital in 2014, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

"Loan growth is expected to be in the range of 7-8 percent in 2014," Surya Subramanian told reporters at a conference call.

The bank also expects net interest margin in the range of 2.5-2.6 percent in 2014, Subramanian added.

ENBD missed analysts' forecasts despite an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday as impairment provisions soared. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)