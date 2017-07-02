BRIEF-Magellan Financial says plans to launch new investment vehicle
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
July 2 The chief investment officer for wealth management at Dubai bank Emirates NBD has resigned, a spokesman said on Sunday.
Gary Dugan had joined ENBD in January 2016. An NBD spokesman declined to give a reason for his resignation.
Dugan previously served as EBND's chief investment officer from 2009 to 2012 before joining Coutts in Singapore. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure said on Monday he had resigned as a partner at the venture capital firm 500 Startups, and another partner at the firm said later that she had quit due to the way sexual harassment allegations were handled.