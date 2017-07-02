July 2 The chief investment officer for wealth management at Dubai bank Emirates NBD has resigned, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Gary Dugan had joined ENBD in January 2016. An NBD spokesman declined to give a reason for his resignation.

Dugan previously served as EBND's chief investment officer from 2009 to 2012 before joining Coutts in Singapore. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Kevin Liffey)