DUBAI Oct 22 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by market value, on Monday said third-quarter net profit more than tripled on the back of lower provisioning, beating analysts' forecasts.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 640 million dirhams ($174.2 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 175 million dirhams in the same period last year, a statement from the bank said.

An average of four analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 514.4 million dirhams.

Impairment allowances, the amount set aside to meet bad loans, stood at 1.01 billion dirhams for the third-quarter, down 36 percent from the 1.57 billion dirhams the bank recorded in the same three months of 2011. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)