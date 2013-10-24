DUBAI Oct 24 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit
rose 21 percent, missing analysts' forecasts as quarterly
provisions rose sharply.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 775 million dirhams ($211
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, a statement from the
bank said, compared with 640 million dirhams in the same period
last year.
This was well down on the average of six analysts polled by
Reuters, who expected a net profit of 937.5 million dirhams for
the third quarter.
The forecast miss was mainly due to a spike in impairment
allowances, which rose 50 percent in the quarter to 1.52 billion
dirhams from 1.01 billion dirhams in the same period last year.
ENBD, which completed the purchase of BNP Paribas'
Egyptian assets in June, has benefited from Dubai's improved
economic environment in recent months, where a real estate
revival has helped breathe confidence into the wider economy.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
