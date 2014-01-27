DUBAI Jan 27 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, on Monday said its fourth-quarter net
profit rose 8 percent, missing analysts' forecasts as the amount
set aside by the lender to meet loan losses soared.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 673 million dirhams ($183.2
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, a statement from the
bank said, compared with 626 million dirhams in the same period
last year.
An average of five analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net
profit of 705.9 million dirhams for the fourth quarter.
The net profit came despite a 40 percent year-on-year jump
in impairment allowances, which rose to 1.31 billion dirhams in
the fourth quarter.
Full-year net profit for 2013 was 3.26 billion dirhams, up
27 percent from the 2.55 billion dirhams recorded in the
previous year.
ENBD said it would pay a cash dividend of 0.25 dirhams per
share for 2013. This is the same as the 2012 dividend.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)