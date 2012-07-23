* Second quarter net profit drops 13 pct to 647 mln dirhams
By David French
DUBAI, July 23 Dubai's biggest bank by market
value, Emirates NBD, posted its fourth straight drop
in quarterly profits on Monday as yet more provisions linked to
state-linked entities weighed and its shares fell on
expectations of more to come.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment
Corporation of Dubai, has played a central role in the emirate's
struggle to restructure its debt in the past three years, often
acting as a lender of last resort to local firms.
ENBD reported second-quarter net profit of 647 million
dirhams ($176.1 million) in the three months to June 30, down 13
percent from a year ago, and narrowly beating analysts' average
forecast for 632.2 million dirhams of profit.
Further debt impairments from Dubai Holding, the personal
investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler, and rising costs from
ENBD's absorption of Dubai Bank, the lender it was ordered to
merge with by decree last year, also weighed.
Costs rose 8 percent in the quarter compared with the same
period in 2011, although excluding Dubai Bank they would have
fallen 4 percent.
ENBD shares closed down 3 percent, while the Dubai index
fell 1.5 percent.
OFFSETTING IMPAIRMENTS
Regional broker Global Investment House said ENBD's profits
would have been less than half the reported figure if not for
the use of built-up general provisions from previous quarters to
offset specific impairments in the second quarter.
"During the quarter, we observed it ploughing into its
excessive general provisions base (and transferring them to
specific provisions) to smoothen earnings for Q2 12," Naveed
Ahmed, senior financial analyst at Global, told Reuters.
"We could see the same repeating in the future, although
this notion has not been confirmed by the bank, as yet."
Surya Subramanian, chief financial officer at ENBD, said the
bank had been building up general provisions since the first
quarter last year to meet central bank guidelines and to deal
with exposure to big local restructurings.
Impairments were down 3 percent compared to the second
quarter last year, standing at 954 million dirhams. It was the
second straight quarterly fall after provisioning pounded the
bank's top line in the last six months of 2011.
ENBD made a further 370 million dirhams provision for Dubai
Holding, Ben Franz-Marwick, head of investor relations, said on
a conference call to discuss the results. This took its overall
provisioning for the entity to 32 percent of its 4.6 billion
dirhams exposure.
Debt restructurings could continue to weigh on ENBD,
Deutsche Bank said in a client note, citing a recent Moody's
report which said $16.6 billion of corporate debt still needed
to be restructured in the United Arab Emirates.
While Dubai state-linked entities have undertaken a number
of successful restructurings, including the $25 billion Dubai
World debt reorganisation, others remain unresolved, notably the
$10 billion restructuring of Dubai Group.
Operating profit for the first six months of the year
climbed 52 percent, fuelled by a 22 percent jump in non-interest
income over the period. ENBD credited the rise to higher banking
fee income, a pickup in trade finance activity and increased
foreign exchange and rates income.
Non-interest income climbed by 2 percent in the second
quarter, year-on-year although second quarter operating profit
fell 15 percent to 651 million dirhams, due to declining net
interest income on the back of falling yields.
Loans and advances rose 2 percent from Dec. 31, 2011, in the
wake of a flat first quarter, at a time when lending in the
wider UAE banking system grew only 0.3 percent in the first five
months of the year, the country's central bank said.
Deposit growth was flat in the second-quarter, having grown
8 percent in the first three months of the year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
