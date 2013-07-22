DUBAI, July 22 Emirates NBD (ENBD)
said its second-quarter net profit rose 50 percent, beating
analysts' forecasts, as Dubai's largest lender benefited from an
economic recovery in the emirate.
ENBD, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of
Dubai, made a net profit of 972 million dirhams ($264.6 million)
in the three months to June 30, compared with 647 million
dirhams in the same period last year, a statement from the bank
said on Monday.
An average of five analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net
profit of 783.8 million dirhams for the second quarter.
Shares in ENBD have risen 69.1 percent year-to-date as
investor confidence that Dubai's economy is recovering, helped
by a revival in real estate prices, has fed through into the
banking sector.
ENBD booked impairments of 997 million dirhams in the second
quarter of this year, marginally up on the 954 million dirhams
recorded in the same three months of 2012.
The bank said it had sold a portion of its stake in Union
Properties during the first half of the year, without
elaborating on how much was sold nor for what price or to who.
It had been the developer's largest shareholder.
ENBD has now repaid 7.8 billion dirhams of support from the
United Arab Emirates government which it had received in the
wake of the global financial crisis. It had already repaid 3
billion dirhams out of the 12.6 billion dirhams of total support
it had received in April.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)