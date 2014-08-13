* TAQA pulls out from Sulaymaniyah power project in
Kurdistan
* Acquisition does not fit into TAQA's growth strategy
* TAQA remains committed to other India, Iraq projects
* TAQA Q2 net profit 239 mln dhs vs 172 mln dhs loss in Q2
2013
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Aug 13 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
(TAQA), the state-owned oil explorer and power
supplier, swung to second-quarter profits and said it pulled out
of acquisition plans in India and Iraq to improve its cash flow
and reduce debt leverage.
The announcement confirms a shift in strategy for the
company, which has long been one of Abu Dhabi's most aggressive
foreign investors with assets around the world including North
Sea oil production facilities and power plants in India, Ghana
and Morocco.
A consortium led by TAQA pulled out of plans to buy two
power plants in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh from
Jaiprakash Power Ventures for $1.6 billion last month,
citing a change in the company's business strategy.
On Wednesday the company said it had also ended negotiations
to acquire a 50 percent interest in the 1,000 MW Sulaymaniyah
power plant in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
"We have rebalanced our growth agenda and the acquisition no
longer fits our strategy," a TAQA spokesman said.
"The withdrawal is expected to improve free cash flow,
reduce debt leverage over time and deliver a stronger
sustainable financial performance," he added.
However, TAQA remains committed to its existing India
operations and will continue developing its oil and gas
operations in the Atrush block in Iraq's Kurdistan region,
although it suspended its operations there this month due to the
escalating political instability.
TAQA reported a net profit of 239 million dirhams ($65.1
million) for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of
172 million dirhams a year earlier, buoyed by record oil and gas
production.
Revenues from oil and gas in the second quarter jumped 47
percent to 3.08 billion dirhams due to higher production in
Britain and North America as well as to the favourable impact of
commodity prices, it said in a statement.
TAQA said it has no plans to tap the bond market before 2017
and expects to pay 2016 maturities from improved operational
cash flow and asset sales, without specifying what kind of
assets will be sold. TAQA said it had available liquidity of $5
billion at the end of June, including $1.1 billion of cash in
hand.
Its shares jumped 4.6 percent after the results, trimming
their year-to-date decline to 24.5 percent.
(Editing by Praveen Menon and Susan Fenton)