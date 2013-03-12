DUBAI, March 12 Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Properties
said on Tuesday it was seeking regulatory approvals
for a cross listing of its shares in Saudi Arabia.
The real estate developer, which went public in 2011, said
it was coordinating with the UAE's Securities and Commodities
Authority about the move and asked the Saudi regulator, the
Capital Markets Authority, to complete the necessary measures
for the cross listing, a statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse said.
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul bourse is by far the largest in the
Gulf Arab region, with much greater liquidity and trading
volumes than other exchanges.
