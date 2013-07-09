July 9 AIR ARABIA - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Air Arabia in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Arqaam Capital 82.00 26.09 SICO Bahrain 67.20 3.33 Air Arabia reported a net profit of 65.03 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- ARABTEC HOLDINGS - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Arabtec Holdings in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 Global Investment House 56.00 EFG Hermes 43.00 Arqaam Capital 46.00 SICO Bahrain 50.20 Bofa Merrill Lynch 62.00 Average 51.44 Arabtec Holdings reported a net loss of 11.60 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- ARAMEX - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Aramex in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Global Investment House 69.70 8.23 EFG Hermes 72.00 11.80 Aljazira Capital 71.00 10.25 SICO Bahrain 75.70 17.55 Average 72.10 11.96 Aramex reported a net profit of 64.4 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Deyaar Development in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change SICO Bahrain 6.00 -67.85 Deyaar Development reported a net profit of 18.66 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- DRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Drake & Scull International in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Global Investment House 49.50 89.99 EFG Hermes 52.00 99.59 Arqaam Capital 47.00 80.39 SICO Bahrain 56.20 115.71 Bofa Merrill Lynch 43.00 65.04 Average 49.54 90.14 Drake & Scull International reported a net profit of 26.05 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Dubai Financial Market in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change HSBC 66.08 550.95 Dubai Financial Market reported a net profit of 10.15 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Dubai Islamic Bank in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 361.00 16.42 Deutsche Bank 306.00 -1.32 Dubai Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 310.08 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- EMAAR PROPERTIES - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Emaar Properties in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 595.00 -3.14 Arqaam Capital 617.00 0.44 Aljazira Capital 583.00 -5.09 SICO Bahrain 491.00 -20.07 Bofa Merrill Lynch 531.00 -13.56 Average 563.40 -8.28 Emaar Properties reported a net profit of 614.29 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. --------------------------------------------------- EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (DU) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co. (du) in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change SICO Bahrain 465.70 43.07 Du reported a net profit of 325.51 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- EMIRATES NBD - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates NBD in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 751.00 15.98 Global Investment House 783.00 20.92 EFG Hermes 725.00 11.96 SICO Bahrain 816.10 26.03 Deutsche Bank 844.00 30.34 Average 783.82 21.04 Emirates NBD reported a net profit of 647.55 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------------- SHUAA CAPITAL - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Shuaa Capital in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change HSBC -1.17 92.64 Shuaa Capital reported a net loss of 15.85 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- TAMWEEL - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Tamweel in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 38.00 104.66 Tamweel reported a net profit of 18.57 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)