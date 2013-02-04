BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
ABU DHABI Feb 4 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which has stakes in Air Berlin and Virgin Australia , on Monday said net profit tripled in 2012 on the back of higher revenues from passenger growth.
Etihad earned a net profit of $42 million in 2012, compared to $14 million in the previous year. Revenue rose to $4.8 billion from $4.1 billion, up 17 percent, the airline said in a statement.
The eight-year old airline made its first profit in 2011. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.