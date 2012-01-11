Jan 11 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has
mandated Sanad Aero Solutions and Engine Lease Finance Corp
(ELF) to finance its 23 spare engines in a sale and lease back
deal valued at $367 million, the airline said on Wednesday.
Sanad, owned by Abu Dhabi government's Mubadala, will
purchase and lease back to Etihad five GE90 and six Rolls Royce
Trent 500 engines and ELF will purchase and lease back to Etihad
six Rolls Royce Trent 700 and six IAE V2500 engines, a statement
from Etihad said.
The transactions are for a 10-year operating lease term.
The financing is for 16 in-service spare engines and seven
future spare engine deliveries.
In a sale and lease back arrangement one party sells a
property to a buyer who immediately leases the property back to
the seller. This allows the original owner to make full use of
the asset but have no capital tied up in the asset.
"These spare engine sales and lease back transactions
provide the airline with a long-term financing solution for its
entire spare engine fleet while mitigating residual value risk
and providing competitive cost of ownership over the long term,"
James Hogan, Etihad CEO said in the statement.
State-owned Etihad owns a fleet of 64 Airbus and Boeing
aircraft with another 100 aircraft on order.
