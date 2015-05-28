* 2014 profit $73 mln vs $48 mln in 2013
* Annual revenue $7.6 bln vs $6 bln a year earlier
* Total passengers up 22 pct to 14.8 mln
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 28 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, one of
three Gulf airlines that U.S. rivals say benefit from state
subsidies, reported a 52 percent rise in annual profit on higher
passenger numbers and increased revenue from cargo and partner
airlines.
Etihad made a net profit of $73 million in 2014, up from $48
million a year earlier, the government-owned carrier said in an
emailed statement on Thursday.
The airline's annual revenue rose 27 percent to $7.6
billion, including cargo revenue up 19 percent to $1.11 billion
and a 38 percent rise in revenue from partner airlines to $1.13
billion.
Unlike Dubai-based rival Emirates, Etihad has
based part of its expansion on investing in other carriers and
owns minority stakes in Air Serbia, Ireland's Aer Lingus
and India's Jet Airways among others.
This strategy has boosted sales and marketing opportunities
in key markets, as well as significant cost savings, Etihad said
in the statement, adding that its network reaches about 500
destinations, making it the largest Middle East carrier.
The airline launched services to 10 new destinations last
year, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, while increasing
capacity on 23 existing routes.
Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways have refuted claims by
United States carriers that they received $40 billion in
government subsidies, allowing them to lower prices and push
U.S. competitors out of certain markets.
Etihad flew 14.8 million passengers in 2014, up 22 percent
year on year, while seat occupancy rose 1.2 percentage points to
79.2 percent over the same period.
The airline has about 200 aircraft on order, plus options
and purchase rights for a further 66. It plans to add 16 new
planes to its fleet in 2015.
(Editing by David Goodman)