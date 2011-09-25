ABU DHABI, Sept 25 Emirates Telecommunications Corp (Etisalat) on Sunday launched a high-speed long-term evolution mobile broadband network in the United Arab Emirates.

The former monopoly will provide LTE, also known as 4G, in the UAE's major cities, it said at a press conference in Abu Dhabi.

LTE allows for download speeds more than double that of previous mobile networks and Etisalat's move follows similar announcements by three Saudi Arabia operators earlier this month, with carriers betting on increased demand for mobile data to offset ebbing mobile subscriber growth.

Etisalat has spent 6 billion dirhams ($1,63 billion) on its local LTE and fibre optic network, acting Chief Executive Nasser bin Obood said at the conference. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by Dinesh Nair)