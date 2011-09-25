* Mobile data offers 'huge opportunity', margins on phone
calls in retreat - exec
* Etisalat spent $1.6 billion on it fibre and LTE networks
in UAE
By Matt Smith
ABU DHABI, Sept 25 Emirates Telecommunications
Corp (Etisalat) launched a new high-speed mobile
broadband network in the United Arab Emirates as the former
monopoly bets on data traffic to lift sagging profits.
Etisalat will initially provide the service, based on
long-term evolution (LTE) technology and sometimes called 4G, in
70 percent of the UAE's urban areas, chief marketing officer
Matthew Willsher told reporters in Abu Dhabi.
LTE allows for data transfer speeds of more than double that
of older mobile networks.
"Across the world . voice yields and revenues per minute are
declining, whether it's on a national or international (call)
basis," said Willsher. "Mobile data is a huge opportunity for
growing revenue. Data is starting to reach exponential growth,
we are growing at approximately double a year."
Etisalat has spent 6 billion dirhams ($1.63 billion) on its
local LTE and fibre optic networks and on Wednesday revamped its
mobile data tariffs to help boost demand.
Yet telecoms operators are also dependent on handset
manufacturers to drive data growth, with Etisalat's LTE offering
initially only available via USB dongles.
"Over the next six months we'll start to see tablets and
handsets arrive with LTE," said Willsher.
Data and mobile broadband prices in the UAE are
substantially higher than those in the West, said Matthew Reed,
a senior analyst at Informa Telecoms and Media in Dubai.
"UAE operators don't have much room to raise prices," he
added. "Western operators have moved away from unlimited data
plans and UAE operators need to structure offers to avoid that
trap. Plans are likely to become more complex, but there is a
danger this could confuse customers. Operators are walking a
tightrope."
Etisalat, which operates in 18 countries, has reported
falling profits in five of the past six quarters.
About three quarters of its revenues in the first half of
2011 came from the UAE, where rival du now claims a 44
percent share of the oil exporter's mobile subscribers. Du
launched services in 2007.
Mobile penetration in the UAE was 145 percent in 2010, down
from 154 percent a year earlier, according to the International
Telecommunications Union.
