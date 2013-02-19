Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Feb 19 UAE telco Etisalat proposes dividend of 45 fils per share for the second half of 2012 - statement * Etisalat 2012 net profit 6.7 billion dirhams versus 5.84 billion dirhams a
year earlier, up 14.5 percent. * Etisalat Q4 net profit 854 million dirhams versus 704 million dirhams a year
earlier - Reuters calculations
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)