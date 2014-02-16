ABU DHABI Feb 16 Stock markets in the United
Arab Emirates should unify their back office operations and
processes for settlement and regulation, the chief executive of
the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange said on Sunday.
Other bourses in Gulf Cooperation Countries could unify
their back offices with the UAE exchanges later, depending on
the need, Rashed al-Baloushi told a news conference at a
financial event in the UAE capital.
He did not say when his proposal for the UAE markets might
take effect, or how likely it was to happen.
