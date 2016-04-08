(Repeats Thursday's story, no changes to text)
ABU DHABI, April 7 The United Arab Emirates
central bank has told banks to freeze the assets of two former
senior officials in Abu Dhabi's state-owned International
Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) group, banking sources told
Reuters.
In a circular, the central bank directed some major banks
operating in the UAE to freeze the accounts of Khadem al-Qubaisi
and Mohamed al-Husseiny and provide information about their
deposits and transactions, the sources said.
The circular did not say why the central bank was taking
this action, and the central bank did not respond to a Reuters
email seeking comment on Thursday. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity because of commercial sensitivities.
Qubaisi was one of the most prominent executives in the UAE
until he was abruptly replaced as IPIC's managing director in
April last year. In subsequent months he stepped down as
chairman of IPIC's unit Aabar Investments and from senior posts
at several other firms in the region.
Husseiny was replaced as chief executive of Aabar last year
after holding that post since 2010.
The two men did not publicly discuss why they were replaced,
and did not respond to phone calls from Reuters on Thursday
seeking comment on the central bank's circular.
Spokesmen for IPIC and Aabar declined to comment on the
circular. An Abu Dhabi Police spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
IPIC has close business links to Malaysia's scandal-hit
state fund 1MDB, which is at the centre of corruption and
money-laundering investigations in the United States,
Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg.
Last year IPIC came to the aid of debt-laden 1MDB, agreeing
to provide it with $1 billion in cash and to assume $3.5 billion
of 1MDB debt in exchange for some of the fund's assets.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia;
Editing by Catherine Evans/Jeremy Gaunt)