NEW YORK Aug 28 Emirates Airline
plans to more than double its network of U.S. destinations in
the next three to five years to a total of 15 U.S. cities, up
from seven currently, a company official said.
Emirates plans to add as many as three new U.S. city
destinations in the next 12 months, Thierry Antinori, chief
commercial officer, said in an interview with Reuters.
The comments mark a further sign of the expansion aims of
one of the fastest-growing Middle Eastern carriers.
Emirates is set to add new service from New York's John F.
Kennedy airport to Milan in October. That route, known as a
fifth-freedom route because it goes between two countries other
than the carrier's home base, is out of step with Emirates'
Dubai-centric, single-hub strategy, but is not a sign that more
such routes will be added in the future, Antinori said.
The freedoms of the air are a set of commercial aviation
rights. The fifth freedom allows an airline to carry traffic
between foreign countries as part of services connecting with
the airline's own country.
The Dubai-based carrier has increased U.S. destinations
"overproportionally" in the last 18 months, adding three routes
to four existing ones. It now flies to Dubai from New York,
Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas and
Washington, D.C.
On December 2, Emirates will add capacity on its Los Angeles
Dubai route by using a bigger jet -- an Airbus A380 --
to replace the Boeing 777 it currently uses. The
airline's two daily flights from New York already use the
525-seat A380 superjumbo.
"The next step in the U.S. development is to open a third
flight from New York going to Milan," Antinori said.
"The step after that will be to open new destinations
between U.S. and Dubai," he added. The cities haven't been
decided, but Chicago, Boston and Miami are possible, he said.
In the three to five years, the airline will have 15 routes
from the U.S. to Dubai, he said.
Emirates also is very interested in Boeing's new 777X jet
and probably will announce orders at the Dubai Airshow in
November, he said. While not confirming it officially, Antinori
noted that the airline did not order planes during the Paris
Airshow in June.
"I expect us to order planes" at the airshow, he said. "At
Emirates we are not used to having two airshows in a row without
ordering anything."
Antinori said Emirates does not plan to buy equity in other
airlines, including Spicejet of India, which had been
rumored to be of interest.
"We are not interested in investing in stakes in airlines,
including Spicejet," he said.