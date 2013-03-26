ABU DHABI, March 26 Richard Fisher, President of
the Dallas Federal Reserve, repeated on Tuesday his call for the
U.S. central bank to reduce its bond purchasing programme
slightly.
Fisher, speaking at a financial conference in the United
Arab Emirates capital, said data from the U.S. economy had
become much better and there had been an incredible revival of
the collateralised loan obligation market.
He noted that he wasn't the only policymaker arguing for
lower bond purchases. Charles Plosser, President of the
Philadelphia Fed, has taken a similar position.
Last week Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled a willingness
to begin scaling back the programme if the U.S. economy
continued to improve, but he downplayed the programme's risks
and made clear that he did not expect to begin tightening policy
anytime soon.