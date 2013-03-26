ABU DHABI, March 26 Richard Fisher, President of the Dallas Federal Reserve, repeated on Tuesday his call for the U.S. central bank to reduce its bond purchasing programme slightly.

Fisher, speaking at a financial conference in the United Arab Emirates capital, said data from the U.S. economy had become much better and there had been an incredible revival of the collateralised loan obligation market.

He noted that he wasn't the only policymaker arguing for lower bond purchases. Charles Plosser, President of the Philadelphia Fed, has taken a similar position.

Last week Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled a willingness to begin scaling back the programme if the U.S. economy continued to improve, but he downplayed the programme's risks and made clear that he did not expect to begin tightening policy anytime soon.