ABU DHABI, March 26 The U.S. economy is
beginning to move forward slowly but not accelerate, a senior
U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking at a financial
conference in the United Arab Emirates capital, also said he was
confident that the U.S. economy would keep growing at its
current 2 to 3 percent pace.
He described this week's international rescue plan for
indebted Cyprus, which involves penalising big depositors at its
banks, as unique, since the island was a depository for hot
money.
But he added that the difficulty with the rescue was what it
signalled to other depositors around the world, since depositors
ran economies.