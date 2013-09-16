DUBAI, Sept 16 First Gulf Bank (FGB),
the United Arab Emirates' third largest bank, may look to buy
Barclays Plc's retail banking operations in the United
Arab Emirates, FGB's chief executive said on Monday.
The British lender has decided to sell the retail banking
business following a strategic review of operations in the Gulf
Arab state, it said earlier this month.
Local lenders in the UAE are expected to bid for the
business, which includes credit card, mortgage, personal lending
and deposit-taking operations.
"The bank is open for such opportunities. We may be doing
due diligence on Barclays (UAE business)," FGB Chief Executive
Andre Sayegh told reporters in Dubai.
"We're looking for synergies so if it makes sense, we'll go
for it," he said.