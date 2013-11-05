Fitch: Dismissal of PKPSA's Management Board Neutral to Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the dismissal of the entire management board on Polskie Koleje Panstwowe S.A.'s (PKPSA, BBB+/AA(pol)/Stable), a Polish state-owned company, has no impact on the company's ratings. The dismissal is evidence of the Polish State Treasury's strict control and oversight over PKPSA, which is already incorporated into its ratings. The ratings reflect also the strong legal status and strat