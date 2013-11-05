* FGB to price $500 mln bond due Jan 2019 - leads
* Price guidance at 185 bps over m/s
* First dollar bond since Oct 2012
(Adds deal size, book size pre-launch, context)
DUBAI, Nov 5 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank
(FGB) will price a $500 million bond on Tuesday, a
document from lead managers said, its first dollar-denominated
debt offering in 13 months.
The transaction, which will mature in January 2019, has
attracted orders from investors worth $1.3 billion so far, with
books due to close at 1315 GMT, the document said.
Price guidance remains at the 185 basis points over midswaps
level given earlier in the day.
FGB has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings
and itself to arrange the bond sale.
It is the first time the bank, majority-owned by the Abu
Dhabi royal family, has issued a dollar-denominated bond since
October 2012, when it priced a $650 million five-year deal at
210 bps over midswaps.
That paper was trading at 100.463 on the bid
side to yield 2.736 percent at 1305 GMT, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
However, in April the bank completed a 100 million Swiss
franc ($109.8 million) deal with a two-year lifespan.
(Reporting by David French; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)