ABU DHABI,March 25 First Gulf Bank is
providing a $350 million loan to one of Indonesian coking coal
producers PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup (AKT) to meet its working
capital needs for exports, the United Arab Emirates lender said
on Sunday.
The deal with AKT, a subsidiary of Borneo Lumbung,
is one of the largest bilateral pre-export financing facility
deals done by the Abu Dhabi-based bank, it said in a statement.
Trade ties between the oil-rich Gulf states and Asia-Pacific
countries is growing and the deal boosts FGB's role in the
rapidly-growing markets, George Abraham, head of corporate
banking at FGB said in the statement.
"We firmly believe in Asia's fast-paced growth and are
optimistic about being a part of this progress," he said.
FGB has had a wholesale banking branch in Singapore since
2009 and is looking to open four new branches in Hong Kong,
South Korea, China and Indonesia, the statement said.
