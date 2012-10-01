BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 1 Abu Dhabi-listed First Gulf Bank launched a five-year,$650 million bond at 210 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said on Monday.
FGB is issuing the bond under its $3.5 billion euro medium term notes programme. Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi , HSBC, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank are arranging the deal.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately