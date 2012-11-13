BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
DUBAI Nov 13 First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has signed a three-year $900 million loan with a group of international lenders, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The senior unsecured facility was increased from the original $800 million amount because of demand from banks wanting to join the deal, First Gulf said.
The loan, priced at 130 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor) will be used for general corporate purposes. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.