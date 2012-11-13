BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
* Signs $900 mln 3-yr loan with 14 lenders - statement
* Upsized from $800 mln due to demand
* Cash to fund bank's expansion - CEO (Adds quote, background)
DUBAI, Nov 13 First Gulf Bank, the second-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has signed a three-year $900 million loan with a group of international lenders, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The senior unsecured facility, priced at 130 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), was increased from the original $800 million amount because of demand from banks wanting to join the deal, FGB said.
"In our continuous efforts to strengthen the balance sheet and deliver a superior financial performance, FGB aims to utilise the facility to finance the expansion of the existing operations as well as new business opportunities globally," Andre Sayegh, CEO of FGB, said.
Six lenders - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, Samba Financial Group, Union National Bank, Al Khalij Commercial Bank and Arab Bank - joined the eight bookrunners on the deal.
FGB originally mandated Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Citi, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, Mizuho, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered in September to arrange the loan.
The bank, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, raised $650 million from the bond market at the beginning of October.
Last month, FGB reported a 15 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, following on from a 14 percent net profit rise in the three months to June 30. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar and Louise Heavens)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets.
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.