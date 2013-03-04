* Fully repays 4.5 bln dhs govt support from cash reserves
ABU DHABI, March 4 Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf
Bank has fully repaid federal government funds it
received as support in the wake of the global financial crisis,
it said on Monday, a move other banks in the country are
expected to follow in 2013.
The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Finance placed 70
billion dirhams ($19.1 billion) with banks to shore up balance
sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008
triggered a seizure of the world's financial system.
However, banks were expected to prioritise repaying this
support, converted into seven-year capital-boosting bonds in
late 2009, this year as the value of the capital instruments was
diminishing and banks could raise cheaper finance in the market.
FGB, the second-largest lender in the UAE by market value,
repaid 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) to the ministry out of
its own cash reserves, the statement said.
The repayment was made given the bank's "very strong
financial position by end of 2012," the statement added.
The bank is the largest UAE institution so far to fully
repay its bonds, which boosted Tier 2, or supplementary,
capital.
Other banks have also been acting to address the bonds.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi originally converted
5.6 billion dirhams of support into bonds but repaid 2.6 billion
dirhams last year, while National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
, the UAE's ninth-largest bank by market value, repaid
all of its 684.5 million dirhams of support during 2012.
Last week, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank raised a $750
million subordinated bond as part of a $1.5 billion two-tranche
debt offering. Subordinated debt can be counted towards a bank's
Tier 2 capital ratio.
