MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
ABU DHABI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 19 percent aided by strong investment returns and gains arising from a real estate recovery.
The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, made a net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with 1.15 billion dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.
FGB's board recommended a cash dividend of one dirham per share and 30 percent in bonus shares for 2013. The cash component of the dividend is higher than the 0.83 dirhams a share it paid in 2012. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.