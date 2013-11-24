BRIEF-Yingde Gases says PAG notifies intention to make offer of HK$6 in cash per share
* PAG notified company that it intends to make offers through UBS
DUBAI Nov 24 Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House said on Sunday it had acquired CAPM Investment, a firm providing investment banking, asset management and financial advisory services in the emirate.
No financial details of the transaction were disclosed in a statement by Finance House.
CAPM Chief Executive, Mahdi Mattar, said in the statement that the firm had mandates in both equity and debt-capital markets, adding that it was the lead manager in a local initial public offering in the United Arab Emirates without specifying the name of the company. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Ron Popeski)
HONG KONG, March 7 A rare Hong Kong boardroom battle escalated on Tuesday, with two of the founders and main shareholders of Yingde Gases Group filing a police complaint against the company's chairman, ahead of a shareholder meeting seeking to change its board of directors.
LISBON, March 7 The sale process of Portugal's Novo Banco should be concluded in coming weeks after exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.