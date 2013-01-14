BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ABU DHABI Jan 14 The chief investment officer of Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House has resigned from the company, after just three months in the post, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Robert Mohamed has resigned because of personal reasons, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter was not public. They did not elaborate.
A spokesman for Finance House confirmed the resignation.
Mohamed was previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and before that, he worked at Deutsche Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and David French, Editing by Andrew Torchia)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.