* Airline hires three banks to arrange loan
* The 12-yr facility will finance three aircraft
(Adds details, confirmation from Al Hilal)
DUBAI Feb 7 Dubai's Emirates airline
has hired three local banks to arrange a 1.9-billion
dirhams ($517.3 million) Islamic loan facility to finance three
aircraft, the chief executive of one of the banks confirmed on
Tuesday.
The Dubai government-owned airline has asked Dubai Islamic
Bank, Ajman Bank and Al Hilal Bank to arrange the
financing deal for two Airbus A380 superjumbos and one
Boeing 777-300, Mohamed Berro, chief executive of Abu
Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank told Reuters.
"I can confirm the amount," said Berro.
The loan will be a 12-year facility and the paperwork for
the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the month, he
said.
Local newspaper Al Bayan reported earlier in the day that
the airline had hired the banks to arrange a loan for financing
two planes.
Emirates' officials were not immediately available for
comment.
The rapidly expanding Gulf Arab carrier said in November
that it was eyeing the more resilient Islamic finance market to
fund aircraft deliveries, as international banks back out of
plane deals because of the euro zone debt crisis.
Emirates placed a blockbuster order for 50 Boeing 777
jetliners at the Dubai Air Show last year and is the largest
customer of the Airbus A380 superjumbos.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs, Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)