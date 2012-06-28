DUBAI, June 28 Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha,
the aircraft leasing firm planning to issue bonds to help
finance the sale of four Airbus A380 planes for Emirates airline
, released initial price thoughts for the deal on
Thursday.
The $433.8 million Class A notes with a 10.4-year expected
maturity could price in the range of 5.25 and 5.5 percent, while
the $153.7 million Class B notes with a 6.9 year maturity may
price between 6.75 and 7 percent.
The Class A notes carry an expected rating of A3, with the
Class B notes provisionally scored at Baa3.
The company said last week it was planning a two tranche
issue of Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETCs) worth
$587.5 million to help fund the planes which will be leased to
Emirates.
An EETC is a financial security used in aircraft finance
where the airline gets ownership of the planes on maturity of
the certificates. The transactions are similar to a form of
secured debt financing like mortgages.
While often used by airlines in Europe and the United
States, EETC transactions from the Gulf Arab region - home to
some of the fastest-growing carriers in the world - are
extremely rare.
Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner on the transaction,
which is this week's business.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)