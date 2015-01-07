DUBAI Jan 7 Abu Dhabi's new financial free zone
plans to base its rules on English common law, in a decision
that could reduce costs and help the emirate develop stronger
banking and securities market ties with neighbouring Dubai.
The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is to be launched this
year as the emirate diversifies its economy beyond oil and gas,
while expanding its footprint in the Gulf's competitive
financial services industry.
The ADGM will have its own administration, court system and
tax incentives to attract banks and companies from around the
world. On Wednesday, it published draft legislation covering its
operations and asked for public comment by Feb. 5.
Its decision to use English common law, instead of the
French and German civil law schools that dominate most of the
Middle East, means it will have a legal framework similar to the
existing Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which is
also based on the British tradition.
That looks likely to facilitate ties between the ADGM and
the DIFC, allowing the large community of bankers and lawyers
that has developed in Dubai over the past decade to engage more
easily with Abu Dhabi, and thus curbing costs.
"ADGM has decided to legislate for English common law to
apply in, and form part of the law of, the Global Market," ADGM
said in one of six consultation papers released on Wednesday.
"English common law, as it stands from time to time, will
therefore govern matters such as contracts, tort, trusts,
equitable remedies, unjust enrichment, damages, conflicts of
laws, security, and personal property."
The ADGM said it would adopt other legislation when it felt
that would be more effective - cherry-picking approaches from
around the world in the same way as the DIFC has sought to do.
For example, shares in ADGM companies will not have a par
value, in line with the approach taken in jurisdictions such as
Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia, it said.
"ADGM has the opportunity to take the best of the UK
approach, while avoiding some of its historic peculiarities that
have been removed or abandoned by the best practice of other
jurisdictions," it said.
In another step that could cut costs and attract more
business, the ADGM said it would introduce a new type of firm
with lighter disclosure and compliance requirements.
These "restricted scope companies" would be "holding
vehicles for professional investors and limited instances of
institutions for whom less regulation and a greater degree of
confidentiality will be appropriate".
The ADGM is considering extending this regime to include
entities owned entirely by an individual or close family
members, it added. Such "family offices" manage much of the
assets of wealthy Gulf businessmen and royal family members.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)