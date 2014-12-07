DUBAI Dec 7 Dubai is confident that it will be
able to raise equity and debt to finance all its huge
development projects over the next five years despite the plunge
in oil prices, the head of the emirate's Department of Finance
(DoF) said.
"The government in its forthcoming budgets has enough
headroom to fund the projects through a healthy debt-equity
mix," director-general Abdulrahman al-Saleh said.
"In addition, DoF has built a strong yield curve to raise
both long-term and short-term funds at attractive rates. The
finance department does not believe the state of the oil market
is directly relevant to Dubai's long-term plans," he was quoted
on the department's website (www.dof.gov.ae) as saying to a
United Arab Emirates newspaper, The National.
The emirate aims for 4.5-5.0 percent annual gross domestic
product growth in coming years, Saleh also said.
Dubai, whose property market crashed in 2008, has recovered
strongly from a severe debt crisis in 2009-2010, and has
announced real estate and infrastructure projects worth tens of
billions of dollars before it hosts the World Expo exhibition in
2020.
In contrast to the rest of the region, it has only a small
oil industry, although it benefits from trade and tourism flows
when economic growth in neighbouring oil exporting states is
strong.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)