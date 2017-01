DUBAI Jan 10 State-owned budget carrier flydubai said on Tuesday it is in talks with banks for a club financing facility to fund future "infrastructure requirements".

Lenders Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Union National Bank are involved in the preliminary discussions, the Dubai-based carrier said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

A flydubai spokesperson declined to provide further details on the loan. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)