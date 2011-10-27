DUBAI Oct 27 Unlisted low-cost carrier flydubai
is looking to order new aircraft as early as next year and
expects to break even soon, the airline's chief executive said
on Thursday.
"We should be making an announcement (about orders) in the
next year at least or two years maximum," Ghaith Al Ghaith told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
However, he ruled out any new orders at the Dubai Airshow,
scheduled to open next month.
The Dubai-based carrier's last order was in 2008 when it
bought 50 Boeing aircraft, of which it has received less
than half. All the aircraft are expected to be delivered by
2016.
"In the last few years both manufacturers Boeing and
Airbus came out with very beautiful machines that fit
our requirements," said Ghaith.
"The development of this new generation of aircraft makes
you think faster and grows your appetite."
He said the carrier was looking at both companies' offerings
but no decision had been made so far.
Ghaith added that the company was in the process of
finalising financing of planes for next year.
"We should be making some announcements soon. Financing
comes from some local companies, some regional and mostly
international."
Government-owned flydubai started commercial flights in 2009
and competes with regional low-cost carriers such as United Arab
Emirates-based Air Arabia and Kuwait's Jazeera Airways
.
On the companies profitability, he said: "We are close to
breaking even right now and will make profit next year."
He added that flydubai was considering increasing ticket
prices.
"We will do that in the future if fuel prices continue to
rise."
Last year, Dubai announced plans to more than double
flydubai's capital to 500 million dirhams ($136 million).
(Reporting by Nour Merza; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by
Will Waterman)