DUBAI Feb 5 Emirates airline, which
has multi-million dollar sponsorship deals with FIFA and Arsenal
football club, inked a five-year partnership with Formula One
motor racing on Tuesday, beginning this year.
Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, who
announced the sponsorship deal alongside Formula One commercial
supremo Bernie Ecclestone, said it was worth "millions of
dollars" but gave no specifics.
The Dubai government-owned carrier also has shirt
sponsorship deals with Italy's AC Milan and French club Paris
St-Germain.
