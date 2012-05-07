DUBAI May 7 Fuel prices in the United Arab
Emirates are too high and should be brought down to match levels
in other Gulf countries according to a proposal by an advisory
council's committee, daily newspaper Gulf News said on Monday.
"The petrol price in the UAE is the third highest in the
Arab world after Syria and Tunisia, which does not fit a country
that is ranked seventh in the world with an oil reserve of 97.8
billion barrels or 6.65 percent of the world's oil reserve," the
paper quoted the committee's report as saying.
The committee suggested fuel prices in the UAE, one of the
world's top five oil exporters, should be brought down either by
a direct cash subsidy for Emiratis or a general subsidy for
petroleum products.
The Federal National Council (FNC), the government's
advisory body which cannot initiate new legislation, is
scheduled to debate the proposal on Tuesday. It has to vote
before submitting the proposal to the OPEC member's cabinet.
"Emiratis are a minority and a majority of the population
will benefit from the proposal," the paper quoted the FNC
speaker Mohammad Ahmad al-Murr as saying.
Heavy gasoline subsidies are a common feature of the Gulf
cradle-to-grave welfare systems. The UAE, which has not been
affected by a wave of social unrest sweeping the Middle East
over the past year, raised fuel prices by 26 percent in 2010.
The UAE caps its gasoline prices at 1.72 dirhams ($0.47) per
litre, a fraction of what retailers pay to buy it from global
markets and well below prices in Europe. For example, the
average British retail price rose to a record high last month of
$2.23 per litre.
"High prices of petrol and fuel heavily affect lives of
people with low and medium income, not to mention the country's
development as a whole," the paper quoted Ahmad Ali al-Za'abi, a
member from Sharjah, as saying.
At $0.16 a litre, Saudi Arabia offers the second cheapest
fuel price in the world, after Venezuela, while Qatar's heavy
subsidies allow it to sell fuel at $0.19 a litre, well below the
Middle East average of $0.56, according to World Bank data.
The UAE's oil minister Mohammed bin Dhaen al-Hamli initially
opposed the debate, arguing that the government's subsidy is
already at 1.20 dirhams per litre and retailers have been making
losses since 2003, the paper said.
"Losses of the four fuel distribution companies caused by a
subsidised petrol price reached 8.5 billion dirhams in 2011,
while the expected losses this year were 12 billion dirhams,"
Hamli was quoted as saying.
In June last year a shutdown of some fuel stations by
Dubai's government-owned Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) and its
subsidiary Emirates Petroleum Products Co (EPPCO) forced people
in the northern emirates to drive for kilometres to find a
functioning station and then wait for hours in queues to fill
their tanks.
Dubai's government said in a prospectus for its recent bond
issue that subsidies payable to ENOC and EPPCO totalled 5.59
billion dirhams ($1.5 billion) at the end of 2011.
The UAE, whose per capita income of $48,200 is one of the
highest in the world and where locals and expatriates alike
enjoy driving gas-guzzling sport utility vehicles, has raised
public pay and military pensions over the past year.
It has also pledged to invest $1.6 billion in improving
infrastructure in the less developed northern emirates and
introduced food price controls.
($1=3.673 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Greg Mahlich)