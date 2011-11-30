DUBAI Nov 30 The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday it was setting up a 10 billion dirham ($2.7 billion) fund to help pay debts of some low-income citizens, state news agency WAM said.

The agency also reported that President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan ordered to double the salaries of some state employees in judiciary, health and education sectors from January, 2012 to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the UAE. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)