ABU DHABI Jan 7 Gulf Capital has raised $175
million for the first closing of a new credit fund, and aims for
a final close of $250 million, the Abu Dhabi-based private
equity firm said on Thursday.
The fund, Gulf Credit Opportunities Fund II, expects to make
up to 12 investments of $15 million to $30 million each during
its 10-year life. A credit fund structures its investments as
private debt rather than equity.
Gulf Credit Partners, which manages Gulf Capital's funds,
will invest in companies generating annual revenues of between
$25 million and $250 million in the Middle East, Africa and
Turkey.
The new fund will be Gulf Capital's second credit fund. The
first closed in 2013 at around $221 million, and is currently
over 90 percent invested in some eight companies. Gulf Capital
handles over $4 billion of assets across 10 funds and investment
vehicles.
