DUBAI, April 28 The United Arab Emirates will
raise domestic prices for gasoline and diesel in May after
global oil prices increased, the ministry of energy said on
Thursday.
The price of a litre of octane 95 gasoline will rise to 1.67
dirhams (46 U.S. cents) at the start of next month from 1.51
dirhams. The domestic diesel price will increase to 1.60 dirhams
from 1.56 dirhams.
Last July, the UAE said it was shifting from a system of
fixed, subsidised fuel prices to adjusting prices monthly in
response to global trends.
It did not reveal details of its new formula nor say whether
subsidies would be removed entirely, but announced that fuel
prices would be "based on the average global prices with the
addition of operating costs".
