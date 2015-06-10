By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, June 10 United Arab Emirates green
energy firm Masdar may invest in renewable energy projects
jointly with Germany's RWE, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Masdar is in discussions about potential investments in
renewable energy projects with RWE," the Abu Dhabi source said,
declining to be named as the matter is not yet public. The
source did not elaborate.
A spokeswoman for RWE declined to comment.
On Tuesday RWE's Chief Executive Peter Terium had told
Reuters that the company was in talks with an Abu Dhabi investor
regarding joint renewable energy projects in the Gulf region,
but declined to reveal its identity.
Unlisted Masdar is wholly-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund
Mubadala. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE is
investing billions of dollars in industry, tourism, real estate
and renewable energy as it diversifies its economy away from
oil.
In September, Masdar acquired a 35 percent stake in a 1.5
billion pound ($2.5 billion) offshore wind project in eastern
England. This is Masdar's second big investment in the British
offshore wind energy market. The company also has a 20 percent
stake in the 630 MW London Array project, the world's biggest
offshore wind farm.
Masdar, to which the oil-rich emirate's government has
committed $15 billion, has also invested substantially in
renewable energy projects in countries including Spain, Morocco,
Mauritania and Afghanistan.
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by William
Maclean and Louise Heavens)