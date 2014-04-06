BRIEF-Russia's Etalon says portfolio value up 33 pct to $1.9 bln in 2016
* The updated valuation as of Dec. 31, 2016, puts the open market value of Etalon Group's portfolio at $1.9 bln, a 33 percent year-on-year increase.
DUBAI, April 6 The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) plans to introduce a spot gold contract this June as part of its growth as a top trading centre for the precious metal, the exchange's chief executive Gary Anderson said on Sunday.
The DGCX is in the final stages of finalising contract specifications, a spokesman quoted Anderson as saying at an industry conference.
The contract is expected to be for 1 kilogramme (32 troy ounces) of 0.995 purity gold, the spokesman added. The DGCX already trades gold futures.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, which facilitates the trade, said on Sunday that in 2013 almost 40 percent of the world's physical gold trade came through Dubai, while the value traded via Dubai annually rose to $75 billion from $6 billion in 2003. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Monday it recommended a dividend of 171.75 roubles ($2.90) per share or a total of 4.6 billion roubles for the second half of 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 13 Innogy's Npower, one of Britain's big-six power and gas providers, lost customers in the hotly contested British retail market last year, pointing to a "challenging" environment.