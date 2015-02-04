ABU DHABI Feb 4 Abu Dhabi-based private equity
firm Gulf Capital on Wednesday said it had sealed an 850 million
dirham ($232 million) syndicated loan to help fund its
investments.
The six-year revolving credit facility was lead arranged by
First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
. The deal comes soon after the firm closed its third
and largest private equity fund, the $750 million GC Equity
Partners III.
"This record size revolver credit facility allows Gulf
Capital to reduce its borrowing costs, optimise its capital
structure and continue financing its investments across all of
its asset classes," said Karim El Solh, chief executive of Gulf
Capital.
Gulf Capital currently manages over $3.3 billion of assets
across seven funds and investment vehicles.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)