* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to arrange loan facility
* Proceeds to partly repay investors via dividend recap
* Listing possible for Gulf Marine in two years
* Sale process for Gulf Marine stalled last year
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, May 20 Abu Dhabi private equity firm Gulf
Capital is close to signing a 1.32 billion dirhams ($359.38
million) Islamic loan for its company Gulf Marine Services, some
of which will be paid out to investors as dividends.
Gulf Marine, the largest operator and owner of jack-up
barges in the Middle East, said on Monday it was due to sign the
syndicated Islamic loan with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
"The funds we are raising will partly be used to buy a new
vessel, refinance debt and pay investors dividends. It's a good
time to refinance debt," Gulf Capital's Chief Executive Karim
El-Solh said.
Gulf Capital, which owns 79 percent of Gulf Marine, had
hoped to receive about $500 million from the sale of the group
but talks collapsed last year partly due to financing issues and
differences over valuation.
The chief executive reiterated that Gulf Capital was still
exploring a potential stock market listing for Gulf Marine - one
of the biggest assets in its portfolio - on a major stock market
such as London or Singapore in two years' time.
Private equity firms buy companies with the aim of selling
or listing them later at a profit.
Two industry sources close to the company told Reuters that
Gulf Capital would use the loan to pay out $100 million to
shareholders through a dividend recapitalisation. El Solh said
the dividend recapitalisation portion was less than a $100
million but he declined to specify the value.
Dividend recapitalisations, a process that adds to a
company's existing borrowings so it can pay a dividend, are
becoming more common among European and Middle East private
equity firms as a lack of M&A activity has prompted them to look
for other ways to get value out of assets.
Gulf Capital's dividend recap deal follows a similar move by
Bahrain's Investcorp for its Berlin Packaging
business, in which the firm raised a new $610 million loan to
fund a payout to shareholders and existing management.
In the first quarter of 2013, UK pet-shop chain Pets at Home
and Spanish metal packaging firm Mivisa
both did dividend recapitalisations.
Gulf Capital, which has around $2 billion in assets under
management, plans to double them 2018, El-Solh said earlier in
the year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Jane
Merriman)