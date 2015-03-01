ABU DHABI, March 1 Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm Gulf Capital may complete between four and six acquisitions this year, chief executive Karim El Solh told reporters on Sunday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Abu Dhabi, Solh also said his company had no current plans to conduct an initial public offer of its shares.

Last July, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Gulf Capital was considering an IPO to obtain more capital and expand its activities in the region. One said a listing was likely to occur on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Torchia)