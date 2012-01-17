* PE firm Gulf Capital eyeing sale of GMS
* Potential sale seen raising $500 mln - sources
* Credit Suisse advising Gulf Capital on sale
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Jan 17 Abu Dhabi private equity
firm Gulf Capital has attracted nearly a dozen initial bids for
its Gulf Marine Services unit (GMS), two sources said, with a
sale seen generating around $500 million.
Gulf Capital, which has around $1 billion of assets under
management, is planning to exit two investments in 2012,
including GMS, a regional support barge company, its chief
executive told Reuters last year.
"This sale will be a litmus test for other private equity
exits in the region. It's a strong asset and the initial
interest for it is encouraging," one banking source said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Credit Suisse, which is also an investor in Gulf
Capital's private equity funds, is advising on the sale, the
sources said.
"The firm will be announcing shortly several transactions
which are in the closing stage," CEO Karim El Solh said in an
e-mailed statement.
Gulf Capital declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Firms in the region have been under pressure to exit some of
their investments and return funds to their investors after the
industry suffered heavily during the financial crisis.
Last year, leading regional firm, Abraaj Capital sold its
stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem to
Malaysia's state-linked investor fund Khazanah Nasional.
Meanwhile, Kuwait's NBK Capital said on Sunday
that it sold its Saudi fleet leasing and car rental firm Hanco
and may cash out in an initial public offering for its Turkish
investment Kilic Deniz.
Private equity investments in the region saw a sharp drop in
the last couple of years with investors backing out of capital
calls, sellers demanding higher prices than buyers were willing
to pay and increasing competition from family groups hampering
growth.
GMS' clients include prominent oil and exploration firms
such as Saudi Aramco, Qatar Petroleum and ADNOC among others,
the firm said on its website.
Gulf Capital owns stake in firms such as healthcare chain
Techno Scan and water engineering firm Metito Holdings,
according to its website.
Last year, Gulf Capital and another regional PE firm Amwal
AlKhaleej sold their stakes in Maritime Industrial Services in a
$336 million deal to Lamprell Plc in one of the rare private
equity exits from the region.
(Additional reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar
and Mike Nesbit)