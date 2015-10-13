DUBAI Oct 13 Dubai has chosen a consortium
including China's Harbin Electric and Saudi Arabia's
ACWA Power as the preferred bidder to build and operate a 1,200
megawatt clean coal power plant, state utility Dubai Electricity
and Water Authority said.
Harbin Electric and Alstom of France will build
the plant while those companies as well as ACWA and U.S.-based
NRG Energy will operate it, DEWA said on Tuesday.
The plant is the first phase of the Hassyan clean coal
project. One unit of 600 MW is to be operational by March 2020
and another unit of the same size by March 2021.
The consortium bid to provide electricity at a levelised
cost of 4.501 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour based on May 2015
coal prices, DEWA said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia)