DUBAI Oct 13 Dubai has chosen a consortium including China's Harbin Electric and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power as the preferred bidder to build and operate a 1,200 megawatt clean coal power plant, state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said.

Harbin Electric and Alstom of France will build the plant while those companies as well as ACWA and U.S.-based NRG Energy will operate it, DEWA said on Tuesday.

The plant is the first phase of the Hassyan clean coal project. One unit of 600 MW is to be operational by March 2020 and another unit of the same size by March 2021.

The consortium bid to provide electricity at a levelised cost of 4.501 U.S. cents per kilowatt hour based on May 2015 coal prices, DEWA said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia)